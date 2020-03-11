SEE: Dhoni fan breaches security to touch his feet

March 11, 2020 10:57 IST

IMAGE: MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India's semi-final exit from the ODI World Cup last year, received a rousing reception at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

A fan breached security to touch the feet of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This is not the first time fans have entered the ground to show their love and respect for Dhoni.

Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings teammates, begun their practice at Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai for the upcoming Indian Premier League. One particular fan decided to climb up the barricades and run on to the field to meet the cricketer.

In the video, the fan runs up to Dhoni and touches his feet. Soon after, security officials escort the fan off the field.

Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India's semi-final exit from the ODI World Cup last year, received a rousing reception at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during his first training session with CSK ahead of the event, starting on March 29.