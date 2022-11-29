News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI serves conflict-of-interest notice to board chief Binny

BCCI serves conflict-of-interest notice to board chief Binny

Source: PTI
November 29, 2022 20:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Roger Binny

BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran has served a conflict-of-interest notice to board president Roger Binny.

PTI has learnt that Saran has asked Binny to file a written response by December 20 against the conflict-of-interest allegations levelled against him.

The complainant, Sanjeev Gupta, has alleged that Binny is conflicted as his daughter-in-law works for Star Sports which has home season media rights for Indian cricket.

 

"You are hereby informed that a complaint has been received under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of BCCI by the Ethics Officer, BCCI for breach of Rule 38 (1) (i) and Rule 38(2) of the said rules, constituting an instance of "conflict of interest" on your part.

"You are directed to file your Written Response to the accompanying complaint on or before 20/12/2022. The said response should be supported by a duly executed affidavit," wrote Saran in the notice dated November 21.

World Cup winner Binny had become the 36th BCCI president in October, replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

The 67-year-old played 27 Tests and T20 ODIs for India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Legends Gather To Inspire Brazil
Legends Gather To Inspire Brazil
What makes Arshdeep and Umran's partnership click...
What makes Arshdeep and Umran's partnership click...
FIFA WC: Germany just wants a win, not a big score
FIFA WC: Germany just wants a win, not a big score
FIFA WC: It's NA NA for Onana from Cameroon
FIFA WC: It's NA NA for Onana from Cameroon
TN law allows animal cruelty: Jallikattu petitioners
TN law allows animal cruelty: Jallikattu petitioners
Cops tow away vehicle with Jagan's sister inside
Cops tow away vehicle with Jagan's sister inside
What Vistara merger means for Air India
What Vistara merger means for Air India

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

'No cowards' in Australia team, says captain Cummins

'No cowards' in Australia team, says captain Cummins

Will rain dampen India's chances of saving ODI series?

Will rain dampen India's chances of saving ODI series?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances