Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI plans massive upgrade ahead of ODI World Cup

BCCI plans massive upgrade ahead of ODI World Cup

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 11, 2023 16:56 IST
IMAGE: With fans complaining about the facilities, BCCI is set to upgrade some of the stadiums ahead of the ODI World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI is planning a massive renovation of at least five major stadiums, with an estimated cost of over Rs 500 crore, ahead of the ODI World Cup in October-November in India.

The game has attracted huge money over the past 10 years, making BCCI, the richest board in the world, richer.

However, the stoic fan, who has made the game what it has become, is often deprived of basic facilities at most venues around the country.

During the India-Australia Test series in February-March, fans had vented their ire over the lack of clean toilets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

It is not surprising that Delhi is among the five venues which underwent a gap assessment from the BCCI. A gap assessment outlines the existing gaps between the current and ideal future state of an organisation.

As per the list accessed by PTI, the other venues are Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali and Mumbai.

 

The Wankhede in Mumbai had undergone renovation before the India-Australia ODIs last month after a fan complained of poor sanitary conditions at the famous stadium.

Even if one doesn't factor the cost of roof renovation, which is not a possibility at least in Delhi due to structural flaws at the venue, the costs are huge.

It will cost Rs 100 crore to revamp the Delhi stadium, Rs 117.17 crore for Hyderabad, Rs 127.47 crore for the iconic Eden Gardens at Kolkata, Rs 79.46 crore for the ageing PCA stadium in Mohali and Rs 78.82 crore for Wankhede. The costs increase drastically if roof work is involved.

Mohali, though, is not a World Cup venue this year.

The renovation work includes landscape work, interior work, development of media centre (in Delhi and Kolkata), setting up of digital and entertainment kiosks, upgradation of stadium chair (foldable) and light fixtures, Wi-Fi-system installation apart from developing stadium Apps.  

The renovation work also includes toilet renovation with water proofing and lighting.

Twelve venues have been shortlisted to host World Cup games and they include  Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the likely venue for the final.

A total of 48 games will be played in the 46-day ICC event. India last hosted the ODI World Cup in 2011 when the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team lifted the trophy.

Source: PTI
