Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka to tour India next year for T20I series

Sri Lanka to tour India next year for T20I series

Last updated on: September 25, 2019 18:25 IST

Team India

IMAGE: The series against Zimbabwe was in doubt after the ICC had suspended Zimbabwe Cricket. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday named Sri Lanka as Zimbabwe's replacement for a short three-match T20 International series to be held in January next year.

The BCCI has roped in Sri Lanka for the short series in place of Zimbabwe, which has been suspended by the ICC.

 

As planned earlier, the first T20 will take place in Guwahati on January 5, followed by matches in Indore on January 7 and Pune on January 10.

"In the wake of Zimbabwe's suspension by ICC, the BCCI invited Sri Lanka to participate in the three-match series. Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed their participation," the BCCI said in a statement.

The series against Zimbabwe was in doubt after the ICC had suspended Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) in July this year over government interference in its administration.

The ICC Board unanimously decided that ZC, an ICC Full Member, was in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of its constitution which imposes an obligation on members to provide a process for free and democratic elections.

Schedule:

1st T20: January 5, Guwahati

2nd T20: January 7, Indore

3rd T20: January 10, Pune. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
