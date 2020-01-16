News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Indian cricket's 'Superfan' Charulata no more

Indian cricket's 'Superfan' Charulata no more

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: January 16, 2020 22:07 IST

#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us: BCCI

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Charulata Patel was at Edgbaston cheering for Team India during the World Cup game against Bangladesh on July 2, 2019. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Charulata Patel, the octogenarian ‘Superfan’ of the Indian cricket team, whose exuberant support prompted skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to seek her blessings during the World Cup in England, passed away due to age-related ailments.

 

Patel, 87, passed away on Monday, a post on her official Instagram page, 'Cricket Daadi', stated.

"With a heavy heart, I inform you that our beautiful grandmother took her last breath on January 13th at 5:30 pm," the post read.

"She was such a cute little lady, it is true that small things come in small packages. Our dadi was a pleasure, it was / is really exceptional. It was our world. I want to thank you all for making you feel special last year. She loved the attention."

The BCCI took to Twitter to offer condolences.

"#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace," it posted.

The wheelchair-bound Patel was in the limelight after she was seen cheering for India by blowing a vuvuzela during a World Cup game against Bangladesh on July 2 last year in Birmingham.

Her enthusiasm prompted Kohli and Sharma to personally thank Patel. They showed their gratitude by seeking her blessings after India's win.

The International Cricket Council also posted a message on its official Twitter page to condole her death.

"R.I.P Charulata Patel ji, the 87-year-old superfan who cheered India on at #CWC19PTI," the world body stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

WATCH: This 87-year-old fan catches Kohli's attention

WATCH: This 87-year-old fan catches Kohli's attention

End of Dhoni? DROPPED from BCCI's central contract

End of Dhoni? DROPPED from BCCI's central contract

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          