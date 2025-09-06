HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Auger-Aliassime exits US Open with pride, no regrets

Auger-Aliassime exits US Open with pride, no regrets

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 06, 2025 13:43 IST

x

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime left the US Open with pride and perspective after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 semi-final defeat to defending champion Jannik Sinner on Friday, saying only time will tell if he can return to the sport’s summit after an inspired fortnight in New York.

The 25th seed swatted aside world number three Alexander Zverev, 15th seed Andrey Rublev and eighth seed Alex de Minaur en route to his first Grand Slam semi-final since 2021.

After a gutsy performance that pushed Sinner to four sets, the Italian world number one ultimately proved too strong. 

"I just want to take a moment to soak in the tournament and everything that was good," Auger-Aliassime told reporters.

"You obviously build your future with what's good in you, and then you try to improve a little bit, step by step. So I'm just trying to take that all in.

"We were fighting out there. We had some good points. I was going toe to toe at times, some sets dominating. Of course, I feel competitive, but the future will tell how close I am" to Sinner's level.

Despite converting only one of his 10 break points during the match, Auger-Aliassime said he has "no regrets" about aggressive playing style.

"I can explain all of (the missed break points) to you, but it's over," he said.

"I don't have regrets. I played my way. I played my game. You know, you kind of live and die with your choices."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Surya's India sharpen skills ahead of Asia Cup
PIX: Surya's India sharpen skills ahead of Asia Cup
Flawless Morocco qualify for FIFA World Cup
Flawless Morocco qualify for FIFA World Cup
PIX: Hardik drops latest look ahead of Asia Cup
PIX: Hardik drops latest look ahead of Asia Cup
The Teenage Skater Who Won Gold For India
The Teenage Skater Who Won Gold For India
Jhingan undergoes surgery for cheekbone fracture
Jhingan undergoes surgery for cheekbone fracture

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Visarjan procession of Lalbaugcha Raja begins with colours, dhol beats0:59

Visarjan procession of Lalbaugcha Raja begins with...

Gorgeous Neha Sharma Steals the Spotlight!1:04

Gorgeous Neha Sharma Steals the Spotlight!

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal!1:06

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV