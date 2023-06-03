BCCI chief Binny distances himself from statement backing wrestlers

IMAGE: As a former cricketer, I believe that sports should not be mixed with politics, BCCI President Roger Binny said. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI

BCCI President Roger Binny has distanced himself from the statement made by his 1983 World Cup winning teammates backing the protesting wrestlers.

“Contrary to some media reports, I would like to clarify that I have not issued any statement regarding the current situation of the wrestlers’ protest,” Binny told PTI.

“I believe that the competent authorities are working on to resolve the issue. As a former cricketer, I believe that sports should not be mixed with politics,” he added.

On Friday, members of the 1983 World Cup issued a statement on the wrestlers' protest stating their concern over the manhandling of wrestlers.

"We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into river Ganga. Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination and grit and are not only their own but the nation's pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail."

In a separate statement, former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad voiced support for the protesting wrestlers and also expressed his dissatisfaction with the handling of the issue, stating that grapplers who have brought respect to the country via their sports achievements deserve justice.

"The way Delhi Police treated our wrestlers who were protesting peacefully was condemnable. Our women wrestlers worked hard, and they played for the pride of India and won medals. They are treated like this by the police and they have to go supreme court to file FIR and at the end when they did not get justice they have to immerse their medal in the river Ganga. We have asked them to not immerse medals in the river Ganga, this is the pride of the nation. We want that our wrestlers should get justice as soon as possible," Kirti Azad told ANI.

On former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, Azad said, "When more than half a dozen girls accused him and considering the POCSO act, he should have been arrested immediately."