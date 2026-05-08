BCCI alarmed as IPL 'WAGS loophole' under scanner

The BCCI is set to tighten security protocols for IPL franchises after the ACSU flagged concerns about unauthorised access to team areas, potential honey traps, and breaches of conduct.

IMAGE: (Image has been posted for representational purposes only). Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points IPL's ACSU reports unauthorised people in team dugouts, buses, and hotels.

BCCI to tighten standard operating procedures for IPL franchises.

Younger IPL players allegedly exploiting WAGS category, inviting unidentified women to restricted areas.

BCCI unhappy with growing presence of social media influencers around IPL teams.

IPL already facing controversies, including fines for mobile phone use and vaping.

The IPL's Anti Corruption and Security Unit has raised concerns over unauthorised people being present in team dugouts, buses, hotels and Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) during the ongoing season, prompting the BCCI to tighten its standard operating procedures for franchises.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that the ACSU had submitted a report to the BCCI regarding the issue.

Highlighting the anomalies flagged by the anti-corruption unit, Dhumal said the matter was being taken seriously by the board.

ACSU Flags Security Anomalies

"The Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has flagged off certain anomalies and submitted a report about unauthorised persons being seen in dugout, team bus and team hotel during IPL matches," Dhumal told PTI.

Indicating that stricter compliance measures would soon follow, the IPL chairman said franchises would be reminded to adhere to established protocols.

"There are certain protocols under PMOA that need to be followed and the BCCI will be telling the franchises to be mindful of the SOPs so that sanctity of the tournament is restored," Dhumal added.

Concerns Over Unidentified Women in Team Areas

It is understood that ACSU officials have specifically taken note of certain younger players allegedly exploiting loopholes under the category of WAGS (wives and girlfriends).

A franchise source alleged that unidentified women had at times been allowed access to restricted team areas and travel arrangements.

"The wives are not the problem but some of the cash rich younger IPL players are inviting unidentified women in the room and it has not escaped ACU official's attention.

"In fact at times these are random women who are being introduced as girlfriends and are travelling on team buses reserved for families. There are chances that the naive ones could be honey trapped. Some strict rules especially on girlfriends will be there in SOPs," the source said.

Social Media Influencers Under Scrutiny

BCCI officials are also believed to be unhappy with the growing presence of social media influencers around teams and hotels during the tournament.

"One former India pacer's wife didn't learn lessons from an A tour of Australia and still putting up posts on Instagram from team hotel room," another source said.

Recent IPL Controversies

The IPL this year has already witnessed multiple controversies. Romi Bhinder, personal mentor of teenage Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was fined Rs 1 lakh after being spotted using a mobile phone in the dugout during a game.

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was also fined 25 per cent of his match fees for vaping, while Yuzvendra Chahal too was seen using a vape during a flight in a social media clip posted by Punjab Kings before it was later deleted.

Vaping is illegal in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019.