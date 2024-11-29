News
Bavuma, Stubbs centuries put South Africa in control

Bavuma, Stubbs centuries put South Africa in control

November 29, 2024 19:46 IST
Temba Bavuma

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs brought up his second Test ton in 183 balls. Photograph: South Africa Cricket/X

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs and captain Temba Bavuma scored centuries as the hosts built an imposing lead of 515 over Sri Lanka at tea in their second innings on the third day of the first Test on Friday.

South Africa were 366-5 after the second session of the day with Bavuma out to the last ball before tea when he was trapped leg before wicket to Asitha Fernando for 113.

Bavuma and Stubbs put on 249 for the fourth wicket, taking the overnight score from 132-3 to 338 before Stubbs was bowled by Vishwa Fernando for 122.

Stubbs brought up his second Test ton in 183 balls followed not long after by the 34-year-old Bavuma, who took 202 balls.

 

It was only a third century in Bavuma’s 60th Test match after developing a reputation for his inability to convert half centuries but this time he was a study in determination as South Africa manoeuvred into a match-winning position.

Bavuma, who has scored 23 Test 50s, returned to the lineup from an elbow injury after missing the two-Test series win in Bangladesh last month.

A lively pitch on the opening two days, which contributed to Sri Lanka’s record low Test score of 42 in their first innings, turned flat and docile under the baking sun on Friday as the bowlers toiled, even after taking the second new ball.

Tristan Stubbs

Nineteen wickets fell on a drama-filled second day on Thursday, but Stubbs and Bavuma were the only batters to be dismissed on Friday.

Stubbs was handed a lifeline when first slip Angelo Mathews spilled a nick from Stubbs off Vishwa Fernando when the South African was on 33.

He was also given out leg before wicket on 102 but successfully reviewed the umpire’s decision with the delivery from Lahiru Kumara outside the line and missing the stumps.

With rain possible on the last day on Sunday, South Africa are expected to put Sri Lanka in to bat later on the third day, leaving plenty of time to get the 10 wickets needed for victory.

South Africa and Sri Lanka are both chasing victory in the two-Test series to stay on course for a place in next June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

The second Test is in Gqeberha, starting next Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
