News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bavuma rues lack of game time after Proteas falter

Bavuma rues lack of game time after Proteas falter

December 29, 2021 09:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'There is not much we can do as players, but there is that disparity in the number of games. We have to find a way mentally to meet the challenge.'

Scorecard

Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa in their first innings with 52 

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa in their first innings with 52. Photograph: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Batsman Temba Bavuma says South Africa's lack of red ball cricket this year has been a big disadvantage and a key factor in their disappointing performance so far in the first Test against India at Centurion Park.

 

The tourists lead by 146 runs with nine second innings wickets remaining on a spicy pitch. They went to the close at 16 for one after dismissing the home side for 197 late in the day.

South Africa had played five Tests before this one in 2021, and none since June when they won away in the West Indies. This is India's 15th Test this year, and they are coming off a home series against New Zealand that finished earlier this month.

"I don't want to be accused of making excuses for our play, but that does have an impact," Bavuma said after he top-scored in South Africa's first innings with 52.

"If you look at the way we played on the first day. I don't believe that is the standard and the intensity that we can play at. And one of the factors is the lack of match practice. You can have as many nets as you want, but nothing simulates going out in the middle.

"There is not much we can do as players, but there is that disparity in the number of games. We have to find a way mentally to meet the challenge."

South Africa will hope to limit India to a manageable target, or at worst take time out of the game with some rain predicted for day five on Thursday.

Either way, they will have to find a way to counter the Indian seamers, especially Mohammed Shami, who appeared unplayable at times on Tuesday as he recorded figures of 5-44.

"He is a world-class bowler, so I don't think it is something we did not expect," Bavuma said. "As batters we have to front up and back our defence as much as we can. But if he bowls a good ball, kudos to him."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Shami shines as India turn the screw on S Africa
PIX: Shami shines as India turn the screw on S Africa
Shami third fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets
Shami third fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets
How bad is Jasprit Bumrah's injury?
How bad is Jasprit Bumrah's injury?
The most ordered dish of 2021 is...
The most ordered dish of 2021 is...
ASK ANU: How NOT To Talk To Your Teen
ASK ANU: How NOT To Talk To Your Teen
Akbar Allahabadi becomes Prayagraji on UP website
Akbar Allahabadi becomes Prayagraji on UP website
24 New Cars To Hit The Road In 2022
24 New Cars To Hit The Road In 2022

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

My father has made me what I am today: Shami

My father has made me what I am today: Shami

Pant breaks Dhoni's Test wicketkeeping record!

Pant breaks Dhoni's Test wicketkeeping record!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances