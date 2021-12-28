News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant breaks Dhoni's Test wicketkeeping record!

Pant breaks Dhoni's Test wicketkeeping record!

By Rediff Cricket
December 28, 2021 22:55 IST
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant completed the landmark of 100 Test dismissals in his 26th match. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Rishabh Pant broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to reach 100 dismissals, during the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Tuesday.

He achieved the feat when he took the catch of South Africa's Temba Bavuma off the bowling of Mohammed Shami.

 

Pant completed the landmark of 100 Test dismissals in his 26th match, while former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had taken 36 Tests to get there.

"A century of dismissals for @RishabhPant17 from behind the stumps in whites He becomes the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to achieve this feat," tweeted BCCI.

Overall, the youngster is the sixth Indian wicketkeeper to complete 100 dismissals or more in Tests behind Dhoni, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Wriddhiman Saha.

Pant took four catches in South Africa's first innings on Day 3 of the first Test as the hosts were bowled out for 197 in their first innings, with India taking a huge lead of 130 runs.

Rediff Cricket
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

