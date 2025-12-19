HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ashes 3rd Test: Stokes fights but Australia hold control

December 19, 2025 09:21 IST

Travis Head

IMAGE: Australia's Travis Head and Usman Khawaja run between the wickets. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England seamer Brydon Carse trapped Jake Weatherald lbw for one with a delivery that appeared to pitch outside leg stump, but the opener declined a review, missing an opportunity to overturn the decision. Australia reached the break with Travis Head unbeaten on five and Marnus Labuschagne on four in Adelaide on Friday.

 

Earlier, England resumed on 213 for eight and staged a spirited fightback through Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who added 106 runs for the ninth wicket. Stokes brought up his 37th Test fifty with a single off Scott Boland, reaching the milestone from 159 balls, before being bowled for 83 by left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

Jake Weatherald

IMAGE: Australia's Jake Weatherald looks dejected after getting LBW by England's Brydon Carse. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Archer followed soon after, raising his maiden Test fifty with a single off Pat Cummins and finishing with 51 from 105 deliveries. Boland (3-45) wrapped up the innings by having Archer caught in the slips, while Australia captain Cummins claimed 3-69 in his return to the Test side after a back injury.

Australia, the holders of the Ashes urn, lead the series 2-0 following emphatic eight-wicket victories in Perth and Brisbane.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
