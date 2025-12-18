Will Shubman Gill be fit to play Ahmedabad T20I?

IMAGE: Shubman Gill arrives at Ahmedabad airport with Kuldeep Yadav and his teammates on Thursday. Photograph: X

Shubman Gill arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday with the Indian team for the fifth and final T20I against South Africa, even though he is under an injury cloud after copping a blow to his toe in the lead-up to the fourth match on Wednesday.

Gill was set to miss Wednesday's fourth T20I in Lucknow after he was injured in the nets but poor weather conditions forced the match to be abandoned.

It remains to be seen if Gill, who has also struggled for runs, would be available for selection for the final T20I on Friday, or will Sanju Samson be picked in place of the Indian vice-captain.

Gill had earlier missed the majority of the Test series against the Proteas due to a neck injury he had suffered in the series opener in Kolkata, which had also ruled him out out of the three-match ODI series later.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 and the contest in Ahmedabad on Friday will be their last assignment for the calendar year.

India will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series starting on January 11.