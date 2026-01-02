HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bashir in the mix as England brace for spin at SCG

January 02, 2026 14:07 IST

Shoaib Bashir

IMAGE: England's Shoaib Bashir and Liam Dawson during the practice session. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

England called up spinner Shoaib Bashir and seamer Matthew Potts for the final Ashes Test against Australia beginning on Sunday with one of them set to fill the void created by Gus Atkinson's injury-induced absence.

Atkinson hurt his left hamstring during England's win in the fourth test in Melbourne to be the third English fast bowler - after Mark Wood and Jofra Archer - to have his Ashes campaign cut short by injury.

 

With the surface at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) traditionally assisting spinners, the weather forecast - with storms and rain expected on the first two days - means Bashir cannot take his 20th Test appearance for granted.

England lost the chance to reclaim the Ashes urn after a hat trick of defeats but would be buoyant after prevailing in the frenetic two-day Test in Melbourne.

Chief curator Adam Lewis was hopeful the SCG Test would extend into a fifth day.

"You want to see green tinge three days out," Lewis said of the surface on Friday.

"If you're not seeing any live grass three days out, then that's when (it's a worry) ... I'm really comfortable with where we're sitting."

"We had a little bit of sun this morning. They're saying a bit more sun tomorrow. That will take the greenness out of the pitch. We're really happy with the pitches at the moment."

England squad for the fifth Ashes Test: Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
'Remove Bangladeshi player,' Shiv Sena tells SRK
Usman Khawaja confirms Test retirement after Ashes
Pathan questions India for limiting Ro-Ko to 3 ODIs
'Pakistani, lazy, selfish': Khawaja blasts stereotypes
Records, Captaincy, Snub: Why 2025 Changed Shubman Gill

