Bashir in the mix as England brace for spin at SCG

IMAGE: England's Shoaib Bashir and Liam Dawson during the practice session. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

England called up spinner Shoaib Bashir and seamer Matthew Potts for the final Ashes Test against Australia beginning on Sunday with one of them set to fill the void created by Gus Atkinson's injury-induced absence.

Atkinson hurt his left hamstring during England's win in the fourth test in Melbourne to be the third English fast bowler - after Mark Wood and Jofra Archer - to have his Ashes campaign cut short by injury.

With the surface at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) traditionally assisting spinners, the weather forecast - with storms and rain expected on the first two days - means Bashir cannot take his 20th Test appearance for granted.

England lost the chance to reclaim the Ashes urn after a hat trick of defeats but would be buoyant after prevailing in the frenetic two-day Test in Melbourne.

Chief curator Adam Lewis was hopeful the SCG Test would extend into a fifth day.

"You want to see green tinge three days out," Lewis said of the surface on Friday.

"If you're not seeing any live grass three days out, then that's when (it's a worry) ... I'm really comfortable with where we're sitting."

"We had a little bit of sun this morning. They're saying a bit more sun tomorrow. That will take the greenness out of the pitch. We're really happy with the pitches at the moment."

England squad for the fifth Ashes Test: Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue