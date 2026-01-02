'Pakistani, lazy, selfish': Khawaja blasts stereotypes before retiring

‘The way the media and the past players came out and attacked me. I copped it for about five days straight’

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja calls time on his Test career, leaving a legacy on and off the field. Photograph: Usman Khawaja/Instagram

Australia batter Usman Khawaja announced that he will retire from international cricket after the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, saying he hopes his journey encourages young players who feel they do not belong to dream of representing Australia.

While addressing reporters, the left-hander pulled no punches, taking aim at former players and sections of the media over what he described as blatant double standards. Referring to the first Ashes Test at the Perth Stadium, Usman Khawaja spoke openly about the scrutiny he faced following his back injury. Notably, he is the first Pakistan-born and Muslim cricketer to represent Australia.

Khawaja was particularly critical of the reaction to the back spasm he suffered midway through the series opener, an injury that ruled him out of opening the batting in the second innings and forced Travis Head into the role. What should have been a routine injury update, however, quickly escalated into a broader and more personal debate.

Several former cricketers questioned Khawaja’s commitment, while media focus shifted to his participation in a golf competition on the eve of the match. He went on to miss the second Test in Brisbane before returning for the third only after Steve Smith suffered a last-minute injury.

“When I did my back, I had back spasms, it was something I couldn’t control. The way the media and the past players came out and attacked me. I copped it for about five days straight. Everyone was piling in. Once the racial stereotypes came in, of me being lazy, it was things I’ve dealt with my whole life. Pakistani, West Indian, and coloured players. We’re selfish, we only care about ourselves, we don’t care about the team, we don’t train hard enough," Khawaja told reporters.

Khawaja made it clear that he was deeply unhappy with the way his credibility was questioned following the injury in Perth. The batter, who has scored more than 6,000 Test runs in 87 appearances with 16 centuries for Australia, said the episode reinforced his desire to make the path easier for those who follow him.

“When I get injured, everyone went at my credibility and who I am as a person. Normally when someone gets injured, you feel sorry for them as a person. ‘Poor Josh Hazlewood’ or ‘poor Nathan Lyon’. We feel sorry for them and we don’t attack what happened to them," said Khawaja.

“I know I’m here talking about topics and people will say, ‘Uzzie’s here, he’s playing the race card again’. I know people are trying to nail me. But don’t gaslight me. Where we are at today, Islamophobia is still very rife. I speak about it. I didn’t want to talk about this, but I just want the journey for the next Usman Khawaja to be different," he added.

"I hope I've inspired many children along the way, particularly those who feel that they are different, those who feel that they don't belong, or those others tell that they will never make it," Khawaja told reporters at a press conference.

"I felt all these things growing up and trying to be an Australian cricketer, but seeing is believing. And I'm here to tell you that you can do whatever you want. Just got to keep trying."

"I'm a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan who was told that he would never play for the Australian cricket team. Look at me now. You can do the same."

"I just want the journey for the next Usman Khawaja to be different," he added. "I want you to treat him the same, not have racial stereotypes of who they might be."