News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Baroda cricketer suspended for indiscipline

Baroda cricketer suspended for indiscipline

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 22, 2021 12:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepak Hooda

IMAGE: The decision to suspend Deepak Hooda was taken during the Apex Council meeting. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has suspended senior player Deepak Hooda, who had stormed out of the camp before the start of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, for this domestic season for 'indiscipline' and 'bringing disrespect to the game'.

 

Hooda had walked out of the team on the eve of domestic T20 tournament after a spat with captain Krunal Pandya. He had alleged 'misbehaviour' on the part of Pandya.

“He (Hooda) has been suspended for this season for indiscipline and bringing disrespect to the BCA and the game. Without informing the team and the BCA, he left the team and the (bio) bubble,” BCA secretary Ajit Lele said on Friday.

The decision to suspend Hooda was taken during the Apex Council meeting of the BCA which was held on Thursday evening.

Hooda, who was initially appointed as Baroda's vice-captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, had stormed out of the bio-bubble on January 9. He had alleged "misbehaviour" on the part of Pandya in an e-mail sent to BCA.

"At this moment, I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure," Hooda, who has played 46 first-class matches, wrote in the e-mail.

"As from last some days, my team captain Mr Krunal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other state teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara.”

Following Hooda's letter, the BCA had sought the manager's report. PTI NRB

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Shardul has been daring since childhood'
'Shardul has been daring since childhood'
'Father saw the cricketer's spark in Siraj'
'Father saw the cricketer's spark in Siraj'
The future of Indian cricket is bright: Gavaskar
The future of Indian cricket is bright: Gavaskar
'Kohli should step down as Test captain'
'Kohli should step down as Test captain'
Another Bengal minister resigns from Mamata cabinet
Another Bengal minister resigns from Mamata cabinet
'I don't regret': Shardul downplays missing fifer
'I don't regret': Shardul downplays missing fifer
India's m-cap to GDP ratio crosses 100% in over 10 yrs
India's m-cap to GDP ratio crosses 100% in over 10 yrs

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

SPOTTED: Shardul Thakur in Bengaluru

SPOTTED: Shardul Thakur in Bengaluru

Dom's Take: Thank you Team India

Dom's Take: Thank you Team India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use