Bangladesh to split Pakistan tour

January 14, 2020 21:04 IST

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Bangladesh have agreed to play three Twenty20 internationals, two Tests and a one-day international (ODI) in Pakistan, but with the series split into three to allay security concerns, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Tests against Sri Lanka last month in Rawalpindi and Karachi were Pakistan's first on home soil since a militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009.

Last month, Bangladesh agreed to play T20 matches in Pakistan but said Tests would have to be played at a neutral venue because of security concerns.

In the revised arrangement, Bangladesh will play three T20s in Lahore between January 24 and 27, then return to Pakistan for a Test match starting on February 7 in Rawalpindi that will be a part of the ICC World Championship.

After the Pakistan Super League concludes in March, Bangladesh will play an ODI in Karachi on April 3, with the second Test starting two days later at the same venue.

"I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over and we can start planning for the smooth delivery of the matches," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.

"Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket-playing country."