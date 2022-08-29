News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bangladesh open campaign against confident Afghanistan

Bangladesh open campaign against confident Afghanistan

Source: PTI
August 29, 2022 19:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Afghanistan pacers blew away the Sri Lankan batting in the opening game.

IMAGE: Afghanistan pacers blew away the Sri Lankan batting in the opening game. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Bangladesh will be aiming to improve their ordinary T20 record against a confident Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in Sharjah on Tuesday.

 

Afghanistan pacers blew away the Sri Lankan batting in the opening game.

Bangladesh, who will be playing their tournament opener will be aiming to improve their recent record in the shortest format, having won just two games out of 13 since the World Cup last year.

Afghanistan pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq had broken the backbone of Sri Lanka batting and their batters had chased down the 105-run target in 10.1 overs.

Speaking ahead of the game, Bangladesh all-rounder Mehedy Hasan said his team would like to respond to Dasun Shanaka's claim on the field. Shanaka had rated Afghanistan higher than Bangladesh's.

"I don't want to make a comment that this team is good and this team is bad. I think good and bad are proved in the field. A good team can lose if they play badly on that specific day and similarly a bad team can win if they play a good game of cricket.

''We will meet in the field and at that end of the day the good team will win the match and what I feel is that we have to prove it in the field because if we play well certainly everyone will know who is a good team and who is a bad team so instead of predicting before I think it is important to play well on the field,'' said Hasan.

He said the first game against Afghanistan holds a lot of importance.

''Look, the first match is very important for any tournament because it will dictate how far we will go and what cricket we are going to play because it will set the tone of the team,'' he said.

''If it is a spinning wicket it will be good considering both teams have quality spinners. But I feel that is the side that will perform well with the bat will have a better chance to win the game,'' he said.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Babar Azam made one mistake...'
'Babar Azam made one mistake...'
How Bhuvneshwar & Co. plotted Pakistan's downfall...
How Bhuvneshwar & Co. plotted Pakistan's downfall...
Hardik thanks Team India physio, trainer for comeback
Hardik thanks Team India physio, trainer for comeback
Ambani's future plan - retail to Isha, energy to Anant
Ambani's future plan - retail to Isha, energy to Anant
'Which ITR Should I File?'
'Which ITR Should I File?'
SC seeks TN response on govt control over temples
SC seeks TN response on govt control over temples
Nasa stays Moon mission Artemis I after engine bleed
Nasa stays Moon mission Artemis I after engine bleed

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Will Kohli quit T20s after World Cup?

Will Kohli quit T20s after World Cup?

Barca's Aubameyang assaulted in armed robbery at home

Barca's Aubameyang assaulted in armed robbery at home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances