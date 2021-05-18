News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ball-tampering scandal: Bancroft backtracks on claims

Ball-tampering scandal: Bancroft backtracks on claims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 18, 2021 11:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bancroft says no new information to offer

Cameron Bancroft

IMAGE: Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith at a press conference confessing their act of ball-tampering. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Cameron Bancroft has informed Cricket Australia (CA) that he has no new information about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, backtracking on his earlier claims that the bowlers might be aware of the illegal plot during the Newlands Test, according to a report.

 

It has now emerged that Bancroft, who is currently playing for Durham in the English County Championship, has responded to CA's integrity unit, that had reached out to him in search of new information on the infamous incident.

"Bancroft, who is playing county cricket in the UK, had responded overnight on Monday in a conciliatory manner and indicated that he did not have significant new information to share with CA," the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, quoting sources familiar with the situation, reported.

"Bancroft is said to have told CA he is supportive of the investigation and satisfied with the outcome," it added.

The report also stated that 'the matter is now unlikely to escalate'.

The 28-year-old Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball in the third Test against South Africa in 2018.

In an intereview last week, Bancroft was twice asked if the bowlers knew about his actions and both times he said it was 'pretty self- explanatory'.

The trio of Bancroft, then skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were banned for their roles in the ball tampering scandal.

While Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban, Smith and Warner were suspended for a year each.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Would be interesting when Warner writes a book'
'Would be interesting when Warner writes a book'
Sandpaper Gate: 'Not shocked more than 3 people knew'
Sandpaper Gate: 'Not shocked more than 3 people knew'
Chappell backs Cummins over Smith for Aus captaincy
Chappell backs Cummins over Smith for Aus captaincy
Severe cyclonic storm Tauktae to weaken in 3 hrs: IMD
Severe cyclonic storm Tauktae to weaken in 3 hrs: IMD
Was IPL a distraction to hide governance failure?
Was IPL a distraction to hide governance failure?
Fantastic challenge to play against India: Williamson
Fantastic challenge to play against India: Williamson
'I can be much more than a glamorous face'
'I can be much more than a glamorous face'

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

'CA didn't fully probe 2018 ball-tampering scandal'

'CA didn't fully probe 2018 ball-tampering scandal'

CA contacts Bancroft over ball-tampering scandal

CA contacts Bancroft over ball-tampering scandal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use