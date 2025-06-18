HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ball-tampering charges against Ashwin withdrawn

Ball-tampering charges against Ashwin withdrawn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 18, 2025 21:16 IST

x

Ashwin

IMAGE: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had formed an internal committee to look into the allegations of ball-tampering against R Ashwin and his TNPL side Dindigul Dragons. Photograph: TNPL/X

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Wednesday said the Siechem Madurai Panthers have withdrawn the ball-tampering allegations levelled against R Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons.

The Panthers had accused Dragons of tampering with the ball by using towels “treated with chemicals” during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match on June 14 at Salem.

“Following due consideration, the management and coaching staff of SMP have decided to withdraw the complaint in the larger interest of the sport and the smooth conduct of the tournament,” said Prasanna Kannan, the TNPL CEO.

“They have further clarified that the intention behind the complaint was not to bring disrepute to Mr. R. Ashwin, captain of the Dindigul Dragons, the Dindigul Dragons team, the match officials, the TNPL, or the TNCA,” he added.

Kannan said since the Panthers have decided to withdraw their complaint there would not be any follow-up action on the matter.

“In light of this withdrawal, the matter is deemed closed and no further action shall be pursued,” he said.

 

Kannan said an internal committee of the TNCA thoroughly reviewed the complaint filed by the Panthers earlier this week, but found no specific evidence.

“In accordance with the Operational Rules of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, TNCA reviewed the matter and communicated the procedural steps required for initiating a formal enquiry.

“The SMP was accordingly requested to submit specific evidence that would enable the constitution of a commission to examine the matter and determine any further course of action,” he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Woakes returns as England name XI for series opener
Woakes returns as England name XI for series opener
What are Gill & Co's favourite English things?
What are Gill & Co's favourite English things?
'India to miss Kohli's fighting spirit, desire to win'
'India to miss Kohli's fighting spirit, desire to win'
Will England's 'bazball' approach work against India?
Will England's 'bazball' approach work against India?
Jadeja vs Stokes: An All-round Tussle For Supremacy!
Jadeja vs Stokes: An All-round Tussle For Supremacy!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 2

Premium Vivo T4 Ultra Hits The Market

webstory image 3

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

VIDEOS

India evacuates 90 Kashmiri students from Iran via Armenia, to land in Delhi tonight0:11

India evacuates 90 Kashmiri students from Iran via...

Aamir Khan, as humble as ever, patiently poses for the paps0:41

Aamir Khan, as humble as ever, patiently poses for the paps

Genelia D'Souza shares adorable moment with a street dog 1:06

Genelia D'Souza shares adorable moment with a street dog

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD