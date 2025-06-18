HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Woakes returns as England name XI for series opener

Woakes returns as England name XI for series opener

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 18, 2025 20:14 IST

x

Woakes

 IMAGE: Chris Woakes, who is returning to the XI after an injury layoff, is expected to open England's bowling along with Brydon Carse. Photograph: BCCI

England on Wednesday announced their playing XI for the opening Test of the five-match series against India, which will kickstart at Headingley on Friday.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will open for the hosts in the series opener, followed by Ollie Pope at number three.

There were speculations about Crawley or Pope being dropped for young Jacob Bethell, who had a good outing against New Zealand last year with three half-centuries besides a recent 82 in the ODI series against West Indies.

England's talismanic Joe Root will come in at No. 4 followed by Harry Brook. Captain Ben Stokes will offer depth at six, with wicketkeeper Jamie Smith batting at seven.

Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue will spearhead England's seam attack. Shoaib Bashir is the lone specialist spinner in the squad.

Woakes, 36, will be be playing his first Test since December after an injury layoff while Brydon Carse will be making his home debut, having already featured in five Tests in Pakistan and New Zealand. 

 

England's Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (Captain), Jamie Smith (Wickekeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What are Gill & Co's favourite English things?
What are Gill & Co's favourite English things?
Why Cook prefers Pope over Bethell for India series
Why Cook prefers Pope over Bethell for India series
'India to miss Kohli's fighting spirit, desire to win'
'India to miss Kohli's fighting spirit, desire to win'
Will England's 'bazball' approach work against India?
Will England's 'bazball' approach work against India?
Jadeja vs Stokes: An All-round Tussle For Supremacy!
Jadeja vs Stokes: An All-round Tussle For Supremacy!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Premium Vivo T4 Ultra Hits The Market

webstory image 2

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 3

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan, as humble as ever, patiently poses for the paps0:41

Aamir Khan, as humble as ever, patiently poses for the paps

Kajol spotted promoting upcoming mythological horror film 'Maa'0:45

Kajol spotted promoting upcoming mythological horror film...

Modi's 'Twitter' joke to Macron at G7 Summit goes Viral - Watch the candid moment1:33

Modi's 'Twitter' joke to Macron at G7 Summit goes Viral -...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD