Woakes returns as England name XI for series opener

IMAGE: Chris Woakes, who is returning to the XI after an injury layoff, is expected to open England's bowling along with Brydon Carse. Photograph: BCCI

England on Wednesday announced their playing XI for the opening Test of the five-match series against India, which will kickstart at Headingley on Friday.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will open for the hosts in the series opener, followed by Ollie Pope at number three.

There were speculations about Crawley or Pope being dropped for young Jacob Bethell, who had a good outing against New Zealand last year with three half-centuries besides a recent 82 in the ODI series against West Indies.

England's talismanic Joe Root will come in at No. 4 followed by Harry Brook. Captain Ben Stokes will offer depth at six, with wicketkeeper Jamie Smith batting at seven.

Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue will spearhead England's seam attack. Shoaib Bashir is the lone specialist spinner in the squad.

Woakes, 36, will be be playing his first Test since December after an injury layoff while Brydon Carse will be making his home debut, having already featured in five Tests in Pakistan and New Zealand.

England's Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (Captain), Jamie Smith (Wickekeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.