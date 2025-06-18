HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » What are Gill & Co's favourite English things?

What are Gill & Co's favourite English things?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 18, 2025 19:49 IST

x

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: In a video shared by the BCCI on 'X', Indian cricketers, who are gearing up for the five-match Test series, shared what comes to mind when they think of playing in England. Photograph: Shubman Gill/X

Shubman Gill is embracing the challenge of England's ever-changing weather as he prepares to lead India for the first time in a Test series, while senior batter K L Rahul is equally enthusiastic about playing in English conditions.

The five-Test series starting at Headingley on Friday marks a generational shift in Indian cricket, with Gill taking over as the new red-ball captain.

Veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin are no longer part of the Test setup, having announced their retirements.

From the old guard, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul, Rishabh Pant, who is the vice-captain, remain, providing a blend of experience alongside the new leadership group.

In a video shared by the BCCI on 'X', several Indian players, including skipper Gill, shared what comes to mind when they think of playing in England.

"Dukes ball, that's number one. The weather which is always changing, that's exciting and tough. And just the atmosphere of the crowd," Gill said.

Rahul added: "Playing Test cricket here excites me. The English summer here is different from what we get back home, it's something that I enjoy playing cricket in. When the sun is out it's great to play cricket. The third thing is the options for restaurants and food."

Spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar kept it simple: "Swing and seam, India winning a lot of games over here."

In-form batter Sai Sudharsan, who is likely to make his Test debut at Headingley, said: "Weather, hot chocolates, Dukes."

Set for a potential comeback after eight years, Karun Nair picked: "Character, Test and culture."

 

Pacer Prasidh Krishna remarked: "The Dukes ball, the weather, the coffee I would say. Just walk around the city and enjoy coffee."

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said: "Beautiful, Lord's and Houses."

All-rounder Shardul Thakur noted: "One is greenery here, coffee, then of course weather."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India to miss Kohli's fighting spirit, desire to win'
'India to miss Kohli's fighting spirit, desire to win'
Will England's 'bazball' approach work against India?
Will England's 'bazball' approach work against India?
Jadeja vs Stokes: An All-round Tussle For Supremacy!
Jadeja vs Stokes: An All-round Tussle For Supremacy!
Bazball vs Bumrah: Clash That Could Rewrite Test History
Bazball vs Bumrah: Clash That Could Rewrite Test History
'Kohli's absence a bigger blow than Rohit's'
'Kohli's absence a bigger blow than Rohit's'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 2

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 3

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

VIDEOS

India evacuates 90 Kashmiri students from Iran via Armenia, to land in Delhi tonight0:11

India evacuates 90 Kashmiri students from Iran via...

Kajol spotted promoting upcoming mythological horror film 'Maa'0:45

Kajol spotted promoting upcoming mythological horror film...

PM Modi joins world leaders for group photo at G7 Summit2:31

PM Modi joins world leaders for group photo at G7 Summit

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD