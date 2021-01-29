Bairstow to join England squad after 2nd Test against India

Source:

IMAGE: Graham Thorpe defended the team's decision to rest Jonny Bairstow for the first two Tests given the bio-bubble situation forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Jonny Bairstow will return to the England squad for the third and fourth Tests against India, along with Sam Curran and Mark Wood.

After its tour of Sri Lanka, England had decided to rest Bairstow, Curran and Wood for the first two Tests against India - a decision that had drawn flak from former England captains Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen.

England's assistant batting coach Graham Thorpe said, on Friday, that Bairstow will join the squad after the first Test against India, but the official England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) media team later confirmed that the plan is still for the batsman to return for the third and fourth Test.

"Every individual case is different. They are managing the amount of time in the environment. The T20 World Cup, which is coming up, got the IPL tournament as well where players gain a lot of experience. I suppose Jonny is on a white-ball contract at the moment as well but he is coming back in after the first Test back into the squad," Thorpe said in the virtual press conference.

But the ECB media team later sent out a message saying: "To clarify, the plan is still for Jonny Bairstow to return for the third and fourth Test and not the second Test. Along with Sam Curran and Mark Wood."

Thorpe added that facing India at home will be a 'real challenge' for the English team.

"India at home is a real challenge. They are playing good cricket, they have been very strong at home and they are coming at the back of the win against Australia as well. For us, it presents a real challenge. We have got some players who have not toured here and it will be learning for them," he said.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the 4-game series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.