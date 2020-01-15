News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bad day in office, says Ganguly after Aus bashing

Bad day in office, says Ganguly after Aus bashing

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 15, 2020 21:27 IST

David Warner and Aaron Finch

IMAGE: Australia’s opening pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch celebrate overhauling India’s total of 255 in just 37.4 overs in the first ODI, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly feels India's humiliating 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the opening One Day International in Mumbai was "one bad day in office" and team has the capability to bounce back in the next two games.

 

India's batting flopped as Australia surpassed a total of 255 easily, riding on hundreds from skipper Aaron Finch and the dashing David Warner.

“The next two one-dayers against Australia will be a cracker. This Indian team is a strong team; just had a bad day in office… been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago ..good luck," Ganguly tweeted.

India plays the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday, January 17.

The final game is in Bengaluru on Sunday, January 19.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Warner, Finch decimate India with record partnership

Warner, Finch decimate India with record partnership

Should Kohli bat at No. 4? Tell us.

Should Kohli bat at No. 4? Tell us.

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use