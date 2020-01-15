News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli named captain of ICC's ODI and Test teams of the year

Kohli named captain of ICC's ODI and Test teams of the year

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 15, 2020 12:45 IST

Four other Indians included in the teams of the year.

India's Virat Kohli won a double honour from the ICC

IMAGE: India's Virat Kohli won a double honour from the ICC. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli was on Wednesday named captain of the International Cricket Council's ODI and Test teams of the year, capping off a memorable season for the world No.1.

Apart from Kohli, four other Indians who were picked in the ICC's Test and ODI Teams of the Year.

 

While the Test team featured double-centurion Mayank Agarwal, the ODI team included opener Rohit Sharma, speedster Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav .

The ICC's Teams of the Year 2019:

ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Test Team of the Year (in batting order): Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Rohit wins ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year Award

Rohit wins ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year Award

See: Anti-CAA protest at Wankhede Stadium

See: Anti-CAA protest at Wankhede Stadium

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use