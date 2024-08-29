News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket »  Back injury forces delay in Rashid's Test return

Back injury forces delay in Rashid's Test return

Source: PTI
August 29, 2024 22:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Rashid Khan in action for Afghanistan. Photograph: BCCI

Afghanistan cricket's poster boy Rashid Khan will not play the Test format in the near future to nurse his back after having undergone a surgery last year.

A source in the Afghanistan Cricket Board told PTI that Rashid and the team management had decided mutually on his break from the longest format considering his back issues.

Earlier this week, he was not named in the preliminary squad for the one-off Test against New Zealand in Greater Noida from September 9.

 

Rashid was out of action for four months after undergoing a back surgery following the ODI World Cup in India in October-November. He was part of the more recent T20 Word Cup in the USA and Caribbean where he captained Afghanistan to the semifinals.

The 25-year-old recently played three games in as many days in the Shpageeza T20 league in Kabul, taking six wickets in total.

"The plan for Rashid after the surgery was to gradually increase his workload. Not playing the longer format for the next six months to one year was also part of the plan.

"In Tests, he would be required to keep bowling from one end and his back is not ready for that kind of workload. He should be available for the ODI series against South Africa next month," the source said.
Rashid has played five Tests, 103 ODIs and 93 T20Is for Afghanistan, who hardly get to play the five-day game against top teams like New Zealand.

He had also suffered a hamstring injury during The Hundred in the UK earlier this month.

The Afghanistan squad is already in Greater Noida, its adopted home venue, and have begun preparation for the Test against New Zealand.

Rashid should be able to play the three ODIs against South Africa in the UAE from September 18, the first ever bilateral series between the two nations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shaheen Afridi dropped for Pakistan's must-win Test
Shaheen Afridi dropped for Pakistan's must-win Test
SKY, Iyer, Sarfaraz fail as TNCA XI dominate
SKY, Iyer, Sarfaraz fail as TNCA XI dominate
Promising career cut short: Pucovski retires at 26
Promising career cut short: Pucovski retires at 26
Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand UT with legislature
Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand UT with legislature
2nd made-in-India N-submarine joins Indian Navy
2nd made-in-India N-submarine joins Indian Navy
Mukesh offers 100 GB free cloud storage for Jio users
Mukesh offers 100 GB free cloud storage for Jio users
Cricket needs his great decision-making
"Cricket needs his great decision-making"

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

"Cricket needs his great decision-making"

Buchanan on key to India winning BGT again

Buchanan on key to India winning BGT again

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances