'Babar Azam belongs in the league of Kohli, Smith'

August 06, 2020

IMAGE: Pakistan's Babar Azam played an impressive innings 69 off 100 balls in the ongoing first Test against England in Manchester. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes it's time the cricketing world changes the moniker 'Fab Four' to 'Fab Five' by including Pakistan's Babar Azam in the same league as Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.

"They keep going on about the Fab Four (but) it's the Fab Five and Babar Azam is in that," Hussain said on Sky Sports.



Babar, who has been Pakistan's best batsman in the past few years, played an impressive innings 69 off 100 balls in the ongoing first Test against England in Manchester.



"I think it is a real shame and it is in part a consequence of Pakistan playing away from home, playing in the UAE all the time in front of no one, Pakistan hiding in the shadow of Indian cricket, not going over and playing IPL cricket, not playing India."



Babar's cover drives have some similarities with Kohli's and some consider him even better in his execution.



"If this lad was Virat Kohli, everyone would be talking about it but because it is Babar Azam, no one is talking about it," Hussain said during commentary.



"He is young and he is elegant. He has got all the swagger," he added.