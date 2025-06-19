HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ayush Mhatre gets special send-off from Rohit

Ayush Mhatre gets special send-off from Rohit

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 19, 2025 10:23 IST

Ayush Mahtre

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma presents the bat to Ayush Mhatre. Photograph: Ayush Mhatre/Instagram

India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre received a heartwarming gesture of support ahead of the England tour, as batting legend Rohit Sharma invited the young skipper to his residence and gifted him a signed bat - a symbolic passing of the baton to India's next generation.

Mhatre later shared the moment on Instagram with a photo and the caption, 'A bat, a blessing, and a memory of a lifetime — thank you Rohit da.'

The month-long tour, running from June 24 to July 23, will feature five Youth ODIs, two multi-day matches, and a warm-up fixture. Mhatre, who impressed with the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, leads the squad. He racked up 206 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 187.27, including a blistering 94 against RCB.

 

Also in the spotlight is 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made headlines this IPL season with a record-shattering 38-ball century against Gujarat Titans. His 35-ball hundred is now the second-fastest in IPL history, and he ended the season with 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.56.

Full Itinerary

• June 24: Warm-up match – Loughborough University

• June 27, 30; July 2, 5, 7: 5 Youth ODIs – Hove, Northampton, Worcester

• July 12–15: 1st Multi-Day Match – Beckenham

• July 20–23: 2nd Multi-Day Match – Chelmsford

India U19 Squad

Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (VC & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, Naman Pushpak.

REDIFF CRICKET
