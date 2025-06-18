HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » What Did Kohli Tell Gill?

What Did Kohli Tell Gill?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 18, 2025 13:50 IST

x

Virat Kohli with Shubman Gill

Photograph: Shubman Gill/Instagram
 

Virat Kohli may have retired from Test cricket, but his bond with Team India clearly lives on.

According to RevSportz, the former captain hosted an informal get-together at his London residence for several Indian players including new Skipper Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain Rishabh Pant, pacer Mohammed Siraj, and a few others days before the first Test against England at Headingley.

As per RevSportz, Kohli also caught up with other Indian players after the team's intra-squad practice match concluded. While details of the conversations weren't disclosed, the meeting offered a chance for the players to unwind ahead of what promises to be a high-stakes series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Who Wanted Pujara Out Of The Team?
Who Wanted Pujara Out Of The Team?
Help Gill Pick India's Playing XI
Help Gill Pick India's Playing XI
Can Bumrah carry India without Kohli and Rohit?
Can Bumrah carry India without Kohli and Rohit?
Why England should fear Yashasvi Jaiswal
Why England should fear Yashasvi Jaiswal
SEE: India's WTC Era Begins with Train Ride to Leeds
SEE: India's WTC Era Begins with Train Ride to Leeds

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Top 10 Pritam Soundtracks

webstory image 3

Bollywood's 10 Incredible Coaches

VIDEOS

Canada PM asked if Nijjar murder came up in meeting with Modi, His reply was- - -0:45

Canada PM asked if Nijjar murder came up in meeting with...

Modi's 'Twitter' joke to Macron at G7 Summit goes Viral - Watch the candid moment1:33

Modi's 'Twitter' joke to Macron at G7 Summit goes Viral -...

Kajol spotted promoting upcoming mythological horror film 'Maa'0:45

Kajol spotted promoting upcoming mythological horror film...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD