What Did Kohli Tell Gill?

Photograph: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Virat Kohli may have retired from Test cricket, but his bond with Team India clearly lives on.

According to RevSportz, the former captain hosted an informal get-together at his London residence for several Indian players including new Skipper Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain Rishabh Pant, pacer Mohammed Siraj, and a few others days before the first Test against England at Headingley.

As per RevSportz, Kohli also caught up with other Indian players after the team's intra-squad practice match concluded. While details of the conversations weren't disclosed, the meeting offered a chance for the players to unwind ahead of what promises to be a high-stakes series.