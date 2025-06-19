HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's new No 4! Pant reveals Test batting order

June 19, 2025 09:44 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill replaces Virat Kohli at No 4 in Test line-up. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's new Test captain Shubman Gill will drop down one spot in the order to take Virat Kohli's old position at number four, vice skipper Rishabh Pant said on Wednesday ahead of their series opener against England.

Kohli, who scored 9,230 runs in Tests including 30 centuries, followed former captain Rohit Sharma into retirement from the format last month.

India named Gill as their new Test captain in May, picking the 25-year-old batter over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

"I think Shubman is going to bat at number four and I'm going to stick to number five as of now," Pant told reporters.

 

"And (the) rest, we are going to keep on discussing about that."

"Obviously, it's a new start for us, big people have left. Yes, there will be a gap, but at the same time, it's an opportunity for us to build a new culture from here or take a culture forward from there, just adding to it."

Pant said his friendship with Gill will help them tackle the leadership responsibilities, with their first big challenge coming up on Friday when the first Test kicks off at Leeds.

"If you're good friends off the field, it eventually comes on the field. It's much better for cricket always, and that is something I've always believed in," he said.

"Me and him, we get along really well together. We keep on having conversations, and the kind of comfort zone we have with each other, I think that is really going to be special for us."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
