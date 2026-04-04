Axar Patel explains how DC stay ahead in IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel attributes their IPL victory over Mumbai Indians to the team's strategic flexibility, tactical adaptability, and the impactful performance of Sameer Rizvi.

IMAGE: Axar Patel highlights that tactical decisions and adaptability are key to Delhi Capitals' approach to winning in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sameer Rizvi's explosive innings of 90 runs powered Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.

Axar Patel emphasises the importance of team flexibility and tactical adaptability in T20 cricket for Delhi Capitals' success.

Delhi Capitals' strong bench strength allows for strategic player selection based on specific match requirements.

Maintaining momentum by focusing on one game at a time is crucial for Delhi Capitals in the long IPL tournament.

Delhi Capitals captain highlights team's flexibility and bench strength after their six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Sameer Rizvi's dazzling knock of 90 runs helped the Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians and grab their second consecutive win in the 2026 IPL season. With DC chasing a modest target of 163 runs, Rizvi's 90 runs came in just 51 balls and included seven fours and as many sixes. He now has the Orange cap after making 160 runs in two innings in this IPL.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Axar Patel highlighted the team's flexibility, saying that in T20 cricket, flexibility and tactical use of adaptable players are key, allowing the team to adjust to different situations and pitch conditions effectively.

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

"In T20 cricket, flexibility is very important - how you approach the game. If you feel you have players who can play freely and adapt anywhere, and when the pitch behaves differently, you can use those players accordingly. So it's about being open-minded. It's not like sending someone up the order will suddenly change everything. It's just about making tactical moves, and if they work, they work," he said.

Strategic Player Selection and Bench Strength

Speaking on backing Rizvi but not playing Ashutosh Sharma in the 11, who has performed well in the past, Axar said that it reflects tactical decisions for specific matches and highlights the team's strong bench strength.

"When planning happens - when you practice together and play cricket together - Ashu (Ashutosh Sharma) is also batting really well. But it's about which player you need on a particular day. If that player delivers for you at that time, then it's great. For me, it's actually a good problem to have, that I have to choose. I think it shows how strong our bench strength is," he said.

Maintaining Momentum in the IPL

Axar also said that the team is focusing on one game at a time because it is crucial in the IPL, as maintaining momentum is key and overthinking past results can make comebacks harder in a long tournament.

"I feel taking it one game at a time is very important. When you're winning continuously, maintaining that momentum is crucial. Because whenever there's a break and the momentum stops, making a comeback in a tournament like the IPL - which is a long tournament - becomes difficult. So you focus on one game, do well, and then move on without thinking too much about the past," Axar Patel said.