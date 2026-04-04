HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: DC vs MI: Rizvi never let us back in, credit to him: SKY

IPL 2026: DC vs MI: Rizvi never let us back in, credit to him: SKY

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 20:01 IST

x

Suryakumar Yadav lauds Sameer Rizvi's explosive batting performance that changed the game, despite Mumbai Indians falling short of their expected score in the recent cricket match.

Sameer Rizvi

IMAGE: Corbin Bosch celebrates the wicket of Sameer Rizvi. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Suryakumar Yadav acknowledges Mumbai Indians were 15-20 runs short despite a decent batting wicket.
  • Sameer Rizvi's explosive innings of 90 off 51 balls as an impact substitute significantly impacted the game.
  • Yadav admits Mumbai Indians struggled to contain Rizvi despite their best bowling efforts.
  • Rizvi credits his match-winning performance to hard work and adapting to the game situation.

Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday lauded Sameer Rizvi's brilliant batting while admitting that his team was few runs short of a par-score on a decent Kotla wicket.

"I think it was a decent wicket. We expected it to be a little on the slower side, but still from batting point of view we were a little short -- 15-20 runs, but I don't want to take any credit away from the bowlers and also their batters batted really well in the second innings,' he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

ALSO READ: Rizvi blasts 90 as Delhi crush Mumbai Indians

 

Praise for Sameer Rizvi's Impactful Innings

Asked about Sameer Rizvi, who slammed 90 off 51 balls coming as an impact substitute, Suryakumar said: "Absolutely, I mean at 7 for 2 someone coming in like that and batting like the way he batted, I think a lot of credit goes to him. He never let us come into the game. We tried our best to follow all the things what was there in the bowling department, but we couldn't come back," the MI stand-in captain said.

He said the pitch played true and it was the same both sides.

"I think it was quite similar. It didn't change too much, but the way they batted, I think they batted very beautifully. They understood the conditions really well in the second innings and batted beautifully. So it was a tough pill to taste what might have been a good score.

"I mean when you're batting first, there's nothing like thinking about the score. You just keep batting, understand the stats, what's good, what has been good here, but we felt 180-185 was a good score.

"We felt short by 15-20 runs. I think me and Naman, we both got out at the wrong time, otherwise we would have at least got above par. I mean absolutely, see, there'll be days like this when you try and it won't work, but we will go back to drawing board, work hard and come back in the next few days," he said.

Sameer Rizvi's Perspective

Player-of-the-match Sameer Rizvi was delighted with his back-to-back match winning performances coming in as an impact player.

"I've worked a lot. I've worked on my weaknesses. I wasn't as good against fast bowlers. I try to play according to the situation. I took time, got set and then played my shots."

"I tried to watch the ball as long as possible. If you score runs here, you get a lot of confidence and opportunities for us youngsters," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Star Performer: Suryakumar, MI's man of the moment!
Star Performer: Suryakumar, MI's man of the moment!
Top Performer: Scintillating SKY
Top Performer: Scintillating SKY
'Suryakumar showed burning desire to don India jersey'
'Suryakumar showed burning desire to don India jersey'
SKY's fireworks take MI to IPL playoff contention
SKY's fireworks take MI to IPL playoff contention
Back among the runs, SKY puts fans at ease
Back among the runs, SKY puts fans at ease

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!1:04

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times Fashion Week1:05

Disha Patani Sets the Ramp on Fire at Bombay Times...

Rain Brings a Romantic Vibe Across Himachal Pradesh1:02

Rain Brings a Romantic Vibe Across Himachal Pradesh

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO