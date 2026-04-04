IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians had no answer to Rizvi's batting storm

Sameer Rizvi's dedication to improving his game has paid off, as his match-winning performance against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL highlights his growth and potential as a key player for the Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Sameer Rizvi's score of 90 is the second-highest individual score by an impact player in IPL history. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points Sameer Rizvi attributes his IPL success to focused self-improvement, particularly against fast bowlers.

Rizvi's explosive innings of 90 runs propelled Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians.

After a slow start, Rizvi has found his form, scoring three consecutive fifties and showcasing his potential.

Delhi Capitals batter Sameer Rizvi credited rigorous self-improvement for his match-winning performance against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

After being named Player of the Match, Rizvi said, "I've worked a lot on myself. I've worked on my weaknesses. I wasn't as good against fast bowlers, so I worked on that in the last year. I try to play according to the situation. I took time, got set and then played my shots. I tried to watch the ball as long as possible. Did the same in the last game. If you score runs here, you get a lot of confidence and opportunities for us youngsters."

IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Rizvi's IPL Journey

Sameer Rizvi had announced himself in the IPL with a six off his first ball against Rashid Khan in 2024 for CSK, and after a slow start, he has now found his rhythm for DC with three consecutive fifties.

In his first eight innings of IPL, Rizvi scored 114 runs at an average of 16.3. However, things changed in the next three matches as the right-handed batter has amassed 218 runs, including three half-centuries.

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Match Summary: DC vs MI

Coming to the match, Rizvi's dazzling knock of 90 runs helped the Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians by six wickets on Saturday. This is the second win in the last seven IPL matches for DC against MI. And this is DC's just the second win in six games at Delhi since 2025, with the other coming in a Super Over against the Rajasthan Royals.

Chasing a modest target of 163 runs, Rizvi's 90 runs came in just 51 balls and included seven fours and as many sixes. He now has the Orange cap after making 160 runs in two innings in this IPL.

90 runs by Rizvi is the second-highest individual score by an impact player in IPL behind 107* runs by Jos Buttler against KKR at Eden Gardens in 2024.

Rizvi's 90 is also the third-highest score by a DC batter against MI in the IPL after 95 not out by Virender Sehwag in 2013 and 91 not out by Jason Roy in 2018. Seven sixes by him is also the joint-most by a DC batter hit against MI, alongside Rishabh Pant in 2019 and Tristan Stubbs in 2024.