Rediff.com  » Cricket » Axar joins T20 legends club with 200 wickets!

Axar joins T20 legends club with 200 wickets!

Source: ANI
January 15, 2024 13:00 IST
Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel boasts 200 wickets at an average of 27.95. Photograph: BCCI

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel achieved a significant milestone, reaching 200 wickets in T20 cricket, placing him in esteemed company alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

The accomplishment came during India's second T20I clash against Afghanistan in Indore, where Axar showcased his bowling prowess by claiming 2/17 in four overs, dismissing skipper Ibrahim Zadran and the dangerous Gulbadin Naib.

With an impressive T20 career record, Axar boasts 200 wickets at an average of 27.95 and an economy rate of 6.97, with his best bowling figures standing at 4/21.

Notably, he is the lone Indian cricketer to achieve the dual feat of 2000-plus runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket. Across 234 matches, Axar has also contributed with the bat, amassing 2,545 runs at an average of 22.52 and a strike rate exceeding 134, including five half-centuries and a top score of 70*.

 

Comparatively, Jadeja, at 35 years old, has amassed 3,382 runs in 310 T20 appearances, maintaining an average of 25.42 and a strike rate of 129.33. His bowling prowess is evident with 216 wickets at an average of 29.87 and an economy rate of 7.57, featuring a best of 5/16.

While Jadeja's T20 journey includes just two half-centuries, with a top score of 62*, he remains a vital all-rounder for India.

Source: ANI
