Dhoni a different beast when he is captain: Ganguly

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to skipper CSK on Friday, after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined from the rest of the tournament with a fractured elbow. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes there is only one way Mahendra Singh Dhoni should feature in the IPL and that is as captain of Chennai Super Kings.

For Ganguly, Dhoni is a "different beast" when he is leading the side.

Ganguly made this remark just moments before CSK officially announced Dhoni's return as captain for the remainder of IPL 2025 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with a hairline fracture on his elbow.

Dhoni's late-order batting position and fading form due to his knee trouble has been a talking point this season, sparking criticism from several quarters. But Ganguly made his stance crystal clear.

"But I just have one, and I know it's a platform, I should not be saying this... If MS Dhoni has to play for CSK, he must be captain of CSK. Because MS Dhoni, the captain, is a different beast," Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event here after his AI Digital Avatar was launched by Ikonz.

Dhoni's return to CSK captaincy comes at a critical phase of their campaign, with the five-time champions reeling from four consecutive defeats.

This will also mark Dhoni's first match as skipper since leading CSK to their record-equalling fifth title in 2023.

"MS Dhoni can still get sixes. We saw that in the other game. Obviously, he's 43-year-old. We don't expect to see the MS Dhoni what I saw in 2005. That's quite natural. But I think he's still got the power to clear and hit."

"And I think with all his experience, all what he's achieved, he understands the game as good as anybody and will do what is right for CSK," he added.