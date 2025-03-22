Is the Impact Player Rule Unfair?

IMAGE: All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was primarily used as an Impact Sub last season by SunRisers Hyderabad and was left unimpressed as it affected his bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Former India bowler Atul Wassan and Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach Jwala Singh spoke about lifting the ban of saliva use in IPL 2025 and the Impact Player Rule.

'In my opinion, the impact player rule is unfair for the all-rounder because teams choose batsmen mostly as impact players, but for entertainment, I propose it is good,' ESPNCricinfo quoted Jwala Singh as saying.

The much-debated Impact Player rule, introduced in IPL 2023, will continue to be part of the tournament. The rule allows teams to substitute one player during a match, adding a strategic element to the game.

'In the Impact Player rule, you have 12 players. Sometimes, you lose five wickets, but with this rule, you can get a chance to return to the game. For close matches and entertainment, it is good,' Wassan said.

Speaking on the reinstatement of saliva use at the IPL, Jwala Singh said: 'If the bowlers will reserve swing, it will be difficult for batters to hit big shots; you see players like Surya Kumar Yadav and A B de Villiers fall onto the yorkers and play big shots. If the bowlers can reverse swing the ball better, they will be late onto the shots, making them hesitant while playing big shots.'

Wassan believes the decision to lift the ban on the use of saliva will give bowlers an advantage.

The decision to allow bowlers to use saliva on the ball in IPL 2025 was made following a meeting at the Board of Control for Cricket in India headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. Most franchise captains expressed their support for the change during discussions with tournament officials.

'The weight on the ball makes it to reserve swing,' explained Wassan. 'From the sweat, the ball doesn't get heavier; when it gets heavy, it reverses its swing. If the bowler can reserve the ball, they have an advantage and should use it.'