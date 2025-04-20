Krishna Beats Cramps, Wins Purple Cap

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna bowled a zinger that had his Karnataka team-mate K L Rahul plumb; Rahul didn't bother to take the DRS and walked off the ground. Photograph: BCCI

Prasidh Krishna has come to be a revelation this IPL season.

Not only is he picking wickets with quiet consistency but is also frugal with conceding runs.

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, he once again turned up with the goods to help Gujarat Titans put the breaks on Delhi Capitals' brisk assault in their win in Ahmedabad.

Krishna now owns the Purple Cap with 14 wickets in 7 matches.

On a sweltering evening, with highs reaching 38 degrees centigrade, Delhi were off to a flyer thanks to Abhishek Porel, who smashed Mohammed Siraj for 16 runs in the opening over before walking back the next over, Arshad Khan drawing first blood.

K L Rahul then joined Karun Nair and the duo were racing along nicely. 35 runs off just three overs and they were looking good to take DC to a healthy total.

GT Captain Shubman Gill brought in his trusted arsenal in Krishna, expecting him to end this blossoming partnership.

And it seems Krishna can do no wrong this season.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna receives medical attention as he suffers cramps in the scorching summer sun in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

After giving 9 runs in his opening over, he started his second over poorly -- drifting the ball on the pads and gifting Rahul a four.

A ball later, Krishna did the job he was called on for. He bowled a quick, fuller ball that swung in late, Rahul looks to tuck it to the leg side. He missed the line of the ball as it thudded into his back leg. Rahul decided against the review and the partnership was broken.

DC were going at a hare's pace as they put on 73-2 in the Powerplay overs -- their highest score in the Powerplay this season.

Another partnership was just on the surge when Krishna stuck again. A short delivery just outside the off stump, Nair was cramped for room as he attempted to guide the ball over third man, it was not to be as Arshad Khan took a sharp low catch at the third man boundary to have Nair out for 31 off 18.

With two overs in his kitty and DC down to Ashutosh Sharma and Axar Patel to propel the score, Krishna was brought back to bowl the 18th over and he struck first ball.

This after he suffered a minor bout of cramps.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates Vipraj Nigam's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

And he started the over with a wicket off the second ball of the over,

Axar ran down the wicket and took a swipe at the widish ball only to get the outside edge as Jos Buttler took a good catch to send back the DC skipper.

Next ball, the in-form all-rounder Vipraj Nigam came to the leg side as he tried to guide the short ball past the 'keeper but Buttler showed fine reflexes to complete the catch, diving to his right, parallel to the ground to have him out for a golden duck.

Krishna's match-winning spell of 4 for 12, especially Axar's big scalp in the 18th over, ensured that the visitors were eventually restricted to 203.

Krishna kept his line and lengths tight, except for his third over where he was smacked for 15 runs.

That little aberration apart, Krishna was on the money, hitting the hard lengths, bowling quick and unfraid to odd short bouncer.

No matter when comes on to bowl, his accuracy has been phenomenal. He has been hard score against and his economy of 7.23 from 7 games is proof.

In the middle overs he has maintained an economy of just 5.7 RPO.

Special mention of Mohammed Siraj here. Although he got smacked around for 47 runs in his four overs, his dismissal of Tristan Stubbs was probably the match-turning one. Stubbs and Axar Patel had put on a 50-run stand before Siraj was summoned in the 15th over.

He broke the stand when Stubbs looked to reverse scoop it, only to be well caught at third man. This shifted the momentum in DC's favour and Krishna did the rest.