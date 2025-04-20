HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Suryavanshi Just Made Google's CEO Sit Up and Tweet

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 20, 2025 02:52 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old became the youngest-ever to play in the IPL on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

In a landmark moment for cricket, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name into IPL history as the youngest-ever player to feature in the league.

Donning the Rajasthan Royals jersey as an Impact Player, the baby-faced left-hander delivered a debut so audacious, it left fans, commentators, and even rival players stunned.

 

From the very first ball — a six over extra cover off Shardul Thakur — Suryavanshi showcased a rare blend of composure and fearless strokeplay. His rapid-fire 34 off 20 balls lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and turned him into an overnight sensation.

The internet exploded with reactions to his debut. None more eye-catching than Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who posted on X, "Woke up to watch an 8th grader play in the IPL!!!! What a debut."

Commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote on X, "It doesn't matter how old #VaibhavSuryavanshi is. On a big evening he has shown no stage fright."

Social media lit up in admiration

CSK: “14 years and taking guard already! Big whistles for the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi.”

Rajasthan Royals: “34 (20) on debut that got the fans in the stands, commentators, his rivals, his opening partner, his skipper and his head coach in the dugout applauding. Rukna nahi hai, Vaibhav.”

A fan captured the sentiment perfectly: “Vaibhav Suryavanshi – Future of Team India and IPL.”

In just one evening, a teenager went from promising prodigy to national talking point. And this, as they say, is just the beginning.

REDIFF CRICKET
