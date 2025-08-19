'Available for Big Games': BCCI's plan to protect Bumrah

'The physios and team management have been in touch. We want him available for all the big games'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah’s workload has been carefully managed. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has laid bare its blueprint for Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management, making it clear that India’s pace spearhead will be preserved for the biggest stages — but not rested for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Bumrah, India’s pace spearhead across formats, has battled a series of injuries in recent years, missing several marquee events, including the 2025 Champions Trophy. His workload has been carefully managed—he featured in just three of the five Tests against England—but the BCCI wants him leading the line in matches that matter most.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar underlined this approach while unveiling the squad.

“I don’t think there’s any written plan. It’s been a nice break after the England series. The physios and team management have been in touch. We want him available for all the big games,” Agarkar said.

“There are World Cups, the Champions Trophy, big series like England and Australia – you want him playing those. Because he has picked up injuries over the last two to three years, and because of how unique his skillset is, that approach won’t change. Based on how he’s feeling and how we require him, we hope he’s available more often than not,” he added.

The message is clear: Bumrah will not be overworked, but whenever the stakes are highest, India expects its most valuable pacer to be fit, firing, and leading the attack.