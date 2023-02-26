News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia's withdrawals: Boon or bane? Here's Handscomb's opinion

Australia's withdrawals: Boon or bane? Here's Handscomb's opinion

February 26, 2023 14:19 IST
IMAGE: In the third and fourth Test, Australia will be led by Steve Smith after skipper Pat Cummins returned home. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia's Peter Handscomb believes the absence of captain Pat Cummins and batter David Warner will make life tougher when they face India in the third test starting in Indore on Wednesday but the return of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc was "exciting".

Cummins returned home to be with his ailing mother in Sydney after Australia crashed to their second successive defeat in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India will retain having taken a 2-0 lead.

 

Warner also flew back after suffering a fracture to his elbow and a concussion in the second test in New Delhi, but all-rounder Green is fit again after shaking off a finger injury. Starc, who also suffered a finger injury, is set to return to action as well.

"They're two world-class players and Pat's our captain as well, so it's definitely going to make it tougher... It's going to be a big loss not having those two," batter Handscomb said.

"But we've got all the information we need... We've got the training and the facilities that we need to be ready to go for Indore and Ahmedabad.

"Starc is coming back from injury and Green is coming back from injury. We've got a couple of big ins potentially, so there's that exciting part as well."

Steve Smith will lead the side in the absence of Cummins. He previously captained Australia between 2015 and 2018.

"He hasn't changed too much," Handscomb said. "It shows he's a world-class player and he thinks about the game a lot, so he's a good one to have under Pat. He's obviously experienced in this situation as well.

"It's not something new to him so he can just go about his business the way he normally does. He'll be focusing on his batting first and the captaincy second."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
'There is red-hot anger, embarrassment in our fans'
The 'major mistakes' committed by Australia...
How Rahane helped this Aussie batter counter spinners
Ruthless Healy slams Harmanpreet
KL Rahul situation: Shastri doesn't mince his words
Ganguly's savage reply when asked about last two Tests

Ganguly's savage reply when asked about last two Tests

KL Rahul situation: Shastri doesn't mince his words

KL Rahul situation: Shastri doesn't mince his words

