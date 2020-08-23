News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia's Smith will miss booing fans on England return

Australia's Smith will miss booing fans on England return

August 23, 2020 16:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia's Steve Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith. Photograph: BCCI

Steve Smith will miss the boos and jeers from the spectators during next month's limited-overs series in England which will be played behind closed doors, the Australia run-machine said on Sunday before leaving for the tour.

The former Australia captain was jeered by the crowd in last year's Ashes series for the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that unfolded in South Africa on his watch.

 

"I do like batting there," Smith told reporters before departing for Australia's first international tour since the COVID-19 pandemic halted professional cricket.

"But, unfortunately, there's no crowd there to egg me on and give me a bit more motivation.

"Still, there is going to be plenty of eyes on the TV and it is going to be great to be back out there playing," said the prolific 31-year-old.

Beginning on September 4, Australia will play three Twenty20 Internationals in Southampton before moving to another bio-secure venue in Manchester for an equal number of one-dayers.

Apart from a 12-month suspension, Smith was also slapped with a two-year leadership ban after the scandal in South Africa with Tim Paine appointed the Test skipper.

Former captain Ricky Ponting felt Cricket Australia left the door ajar for Smith but any move to reinstate him in that role would need to take account of public opinion.

"It'll be (interesting) if the Australian public are willing to allow him to come back and be captain again, because if Cricket Australia made that announcement that he's going to be captain and it didn't sit well with the public, then it'll be an absolute disaster," Ponting told news.com.au on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Holding hails 'unflappable', 'maverick' Dhoni

Holding hails 'unflappable', 'maverick' Dhoni

Current Test team India's best ever: Gavaskar

Current Test team India's best ever: Gavaskar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use