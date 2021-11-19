News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia's Paine steps down as Test cricket captain after texting scandal

Australia's Paine steps down as Test cricket captain after texting scandal

November 19, 2021 09:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Tim Paine had sent inappropriate messages to a female co-worker. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Tim Paine stepped down as Australia Test cricket captain on Friday for sending inappropriate text messages to a female co-worker, although an investigation by governing body Cricket Australia exonerated him of any breach of its code of conduct.

 

The governing body has accepted the resignation, a decision Paine said he made as he was aware the investigation by the body's integrity unit would be made public.

"Although exonerated, I deeply regretted this incident at the time, and still do today," he told a news conference in the Tasmanian capital of Hobart.

"I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support."

Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper said Paine's messages sent to the co-worker in 2017 had included a lewd photo.

"On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community," Paine said.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said, "The Board has accepted Tim’s resignation and will now work through a process with the national selection panel of identifying and appointing a new captain.

"While the board acknowledges an investigation cleared Tim of any breach of the code of conduct regarding this matter some years ago, we respect his decision.

"CA does not condone this type of language or behaviour.

"Tim will continue to be available for selection in the Test team through the Ashes summer."

Earlier, announcing his decision, Paine said, "It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket."

He added that the investigation and one by Cricket Tasmania HR at the same time had found no breach of the conduct.

"We thought this incident was behind us and that I could focus entirely on the team, as I have done for the last three or four years."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jack Brooks apologises to Pujara for racist nickname
Jack Brooks apologises to Pujara for racist nickname
Hales denies 'racial connotation' in his dog's name
Hales denies 'racial connotation' in his dog's name
Matthew Wade plans to retire after T20 WC next year
Matthew Wade plans to retire after T20 WC next year
Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic exchange
Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic exchange
PM repeals 3 farm laws, urges farmers to end protest
PM repeals 3 farm laws, urges farmers to end protest
'For digital lending, trust is important'
'For digital lending, trust is important'
Watch Live! PM Modi's address to the nation
Watch Live! PM Modi's address to the nation

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic exchange

Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic exchange

Is this New Zealand player named after Rahul, Sachin?

Is this New Zealand player named after Rahul, Sachin?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances