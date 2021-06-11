News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia's Warner, Stoinis pull out of The Hundred

Australia's Warner, Stoinis pull out of The Hundred

June 11, 2021 09:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner

IMAGE: Australia's David Warner had a contract worth 100,000 pounds with the Southern Brave for The Hundred, which is due to begin next month. Photograph: BCCI

Australia batsman David Warner and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have withdrawn from the inaugural season of The Hundred due to complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

 

Both players have been named in Australia's preliminary squads for the white-ball tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh, which clash with The Hundred's July-August window.

"It is obviously disappointing to lose players with the ability of David and Marcus, but the realities of COVID means there are practicalities that are difficult for some overseas players to overcome," the ECB said in a statement on Thursday.

"Replacement overseas players will be signed by Southern Brave, and we look forward to The Hundred showcasing world class cricket this summer."

Warner and Stoinis had contracts worth 100,000 pounds ($141,680) and 80,000 pounds respectively with the Southern Brave for The Hundred, which is due to begin next month.

The ECB has invested heavily in the competition, which it hopes will attract younger audiences to the sport. Matches will comprise 100 balls per innings with a change of ends after 10 deliveries.

The launch of the inaugural edition was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
KKR, RR in fix over Morgan, Buttler's racist tweets
KKR, RR in fix over Morgan, Buttler's racist tweets
'Shastri has moulded India into world beaters'
'Shastri has moulded India into world beaters'
Kohli and Co get into the groove for WTC
Kohli and Co get into the groove for WTC
Can the RICH BAIL OUT the Economy?
Can the RICH BAIL OUT the Economy?
Oldest, youngest, most capped: All the numbers at Euro
Oldest, youngest, most capped: All the numbers at Euro
Ask Roopam: Do you have insurance queries?
Ask Roopam: Do you have insurance queries?
'Buddhadeb was the god of cinema'
'Buddhadeb was the god of cinema'

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Is Athiya Shetty with K L Rahul in England?

Is Athiya Shetty with K L Rahul in England?

Why Siraj should play the WTC final...

Why Siraj should play the WTC final...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use