Australia top World Cup Super League table; India 6th

December 02, 2020 18:37 IST
IMAGE: The Australian team celebrate with the series trophy after the third and final ODI against India in Canberra on Wednesday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Aaron Finch-led Australia side has moved to the top of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table following their 2-1 ODI series victory over India.

 

Hosts Australia beat India for a 2-1 series win and have jumped to No.1 in the ICC World Cup Super League with 40 points. India won the last game of the series and are placed at the No.6 position with 9 points.

Aaron Finch-led Australia were clinical in their approach with stellar performances in all departments, defeating Virat Kohli-led India in the first two games of the series. In the third ODI at Canberra on Wednesday, debutant Thangarasu Natarajan from India dismissed Marnus Labuschagne to pick up his maiden international wicket after half-centuries from Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya (92 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (66 not out). The performances helped India to a 13-run consolation win.

Australia had defeated England 2-1 in their previous series of the 13-team championship, which was introduced this year to bring context to ODI cricket and also to decide the seven direct qualifiers for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India, though assured of a berth as hosts, were to use the opportunity for long-term preparation.

Reigning World Cup winners England are second in the points table with 30 points. They defeated Ireland 2-1 in the opening series of the championship before losing by the same margin to five-time World champions Australia.

Pakistan are also on 20 points after a 2-1 series win over Zimbabwe, who secured 10 points for their Super Over win in the final ODI played in Rawalpindi.

How Kohli & Co turned things around in 3rd ODI
'Gripping' tale: Smith on how he rediscovered his mojo
'Shastri should have updated Kohli on Rohit's injury'
How Kohli & Co turned things around in 3rd ODI
'Navy ensured deterrence against misadventure by PLA'
Why Modi-Shah must thank Advani-Vajpayee
Yearend hope: UK 1st nation to okay Covid-19 vaccine
India tour of Australia 2020

