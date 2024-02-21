News
Australia take 1-0 lead with thrilling last-ball win over New Zealand

Australia take 1-0 lead with thrilling last-ball win over New Zealand

February 21, 2024 16:42 IST
IMAGE: Australia secured a 1-0 series lead over New Zealand. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

In a nervy finish, Australia snatched a last-ball win over New Zealand in the first T20 International in Wellington.

With Australia needing 216 tin win, captain Mitch Marsh led from the front with an unbeaten 72 off 44 to power the visitors to a six-wicket win over the Kiwis. This was Australia’s third-highest successful run chase.

 

While player-of-the-match Marsh anchored the innings, Tim David who took Australia home with a boundary on the last ball, played a match-winning cameo. 

Earlier, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway's onslaught powered New Zealand to 215/3 against Australia.

Finn Allen (32 runs from 17 balls) and Devon Conway (63 runs from 46 balls) opened for the Kiwis and gave a powerful start to them. They played a strong 61-run partnership till Mitchell Starc made the first breakthrough of the game in the 6th over.

In the first powerplay, the Kiwis scored 68 runs. Meanwhile, Australia picked just one wicket.

Allen slammed 2 fours and 3 sixes with a strike rate of 188.24.

New Zealand reached the 100-run mark in the 10.1 overs after playing 62 balls.

After the dismissal of Allen, Rachin Ravindra (68 runs from 35 balls) came to the crease and continued to dominate the game with Conway.

Ravindra and the Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter played a partnership of 113 runs till Pat Cummins dismissed the 24-year-old in the 16th over.

Ravindra smashed 2 fours and 6 sixes with a strike rate of 194.29.

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh dismissed Conway in the 17th over. Conway hit 5 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 136.96.

The hosts reached the 200-run mark in the 18.6 over after facing 115 balls.

Till the last over of the first inning, Glenn Phillips (19n.o off 10) and Mark Chapman (18n.o off 13) were on the crease for the Kiwis to put some extra runs on the scoreboard.

On the other hand, the visitors have failed to make a mark in the first inning. Starc, Cummins, and Marsh were the only bowlers to pick wickets in the game.

AGENCIES
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

