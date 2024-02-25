News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia sweep T20 series against NZ in rain-affected clash

Australia sweep T20 series against NZ in rain-affected clash

February 25, 2024 10:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Travis Head top-scored for Australia as they won via DLS. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia completed a clean sweep of their three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand on Sunday as Matthew Wade's side won a rain-affected clash by 27 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method at Eden Park.

The Australians had already clinched the series after winning the first two meetings in Wellington and Auckland, and racked up 118 runs for four wickets in 10.4 overs that were repeatedly interrupted by rain.

 

Travis Head top scored for Australia with 33 runs from 30 balls before he was caught by Ish Sodhi off Mitchell Santner's bowling and New Zealand were set a target of 126 runs in 10 overs.

Opener Will Young fell in the second over, and with Tim Seifert and Finn Allen joining him in the pavilion soon, New Zealand's cause was all but lost.

Glenn Phillips smashed 40 not out off 24 balls but it was not enough in the end.

The bilateral series was the last international outing for both teams prior to the start of the Indian Premier League next month and June's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Not arrogance but...': Root defends Bazball
'Not arrogance but...': Root defends Bazball
ICC suspends Hasaranga for two matches, Gurbaz fined
ICC suspends Hasaranga for two matches, Gurbaz fined
'Hopefully after surgery I can get back to playing'
'Hopefully after surgery I can get back to playing'
Trump set to trounce Haley on her home turf S Carolina
Trump set to trounce Haley on her home turf S Carolina
Soccer PIX: Man City, Arsenal close on Liverpool
Soccer PIX: Man City, Arsenal close on Liverpool
'Hopefully after surgery I can get back to playing'
'Hopefully after surgery I can get back to playing'
ICC suspends Hasaranga for two matches, Gurbaz fined
ICC suspends Hasaranga for two matches, Gurbaz fined

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Is David Warner's IPL participation in jeopardy?

Is David Warner's IPL participation in jeopardy?

Rishabh Pant's IPL comeback strategy unveiled

Rishabh Pant's IPL comeback strategy unveiled

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances