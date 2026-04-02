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Australia set to tour Zimbabwe before 2027 World Cup

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April 02, 2026 16:53 IST

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Australia is set to tour Zimbabwe for a crucial ODI series in September, marking their first visit since 2014 and providing vital preparation for Zimbabwe as they co-host the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Mitch Marsh

IMAGE: Australia will hope captain Mitch Marsh and the big hitting Tim David deliver with the bat. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Key Points

  • Australia will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series in September, their first visit since 2014.
  • The ODI series will be held at Harare Sports Club between September 15-20.
  • Zimbabwe are co-hosting the 2027 Cricket World Cup and this series provides valuable preparation.

Australia will tour Zimbabwe for three One-day Internationals in September, the first time they have played in the African nation since 2014.

Zimbabwe are to co-host the 2027 50-over World Cup with South Africa and Namibia, and this year’s tour provides the Australians with a chance to familiarise themselves with conditions.

 

All three ODI fixtures will be played at the Harare Sports Club between September 15-20.

“We are delighted to welcome Australia back to Zimbabwe for what promises to be a highly competitive ODI series,” Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni said in a statement on Thursday.

“Fixtures of this calibre are vital for our growth as a team. With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 on the horizon, this tour provides invaluable preparation as we build towards hosting the tournament alongside South Africa and Namibia.”

Zimbabwe defeated Australia by 23 runs in February at the T20 World Cup in a fixture played in Colombo, Sri Lanka. 

ODI Series Fixtures

First ODI: September 15

Second ODI: September 18

Third ODI: September 20

Source: REUTERS
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