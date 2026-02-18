HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Who Will India Face In Super 8s?

T20 World Cup: Who Will India Face In Super 8s?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2026 00:19 IST

x

Team India gears up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage, facing South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies in a quest for a semifinal spot.

IMAGE: India became the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super 8s. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • India's Super 8 opponents include South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies, promising exciting matches.
  • Key Super 8 fixtures include India vs South Africa in Ahmedabad, India vs Zimbabwe in Chennai, and India vs West Indies in Kolkata.
  • India aims to secure a third consecutive semifinal appearance by winning at least two Super 8 matches convincingly.

Team India after leading Group A is all set for the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where they will face South Africa, Zimbabwe, and two-time champions West Indies.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India became the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super 8s after a commanding 61-run win over Pakistan at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15.

 

They are in fine form, winning all three of their group matches so far. Their final Group A game against the Netherlands is scheduled on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India's Super 8 Opponents 

  • South Africa
  • Zimbabwe
  • West Indies

India's Super 8 Fixtures

  • India vs South Africa: February 22 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7:00 PM IST. A thrilling rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final.
  • India vs Zimbabwe: February 26 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
  • India vs West Indies: March 1 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

To secure a third consecutive semifinal appearance, India will need to win at least two of these Super 8 matches convincingly.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Zimbabwe eye Ireland scalp with maiden Super 8 berth in sight
Zimbabwe eye Ireland scalp with maiden Super 8 berth in sight
Zimbabwe knock Australia out of T20 World Cup, in Super 8s
Zimbabwe knock Australia out of T20 World Cup, in Super 8s
T20 World Cup: 'Kya Khela Hai'
T20 World Cup: 'Kya Khela Hai'
Unbeaten New Zealand, South Africa in battle for group supremacy
Unbeaten New Zealand, South Africa in battle for group supremacy
After Wankhede stumble, India eye batting blitz vs Namibia at Kotla
After Wankhede stumble, India eye batting blitz vs Namibia at Kotla

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Modi and Macron share a hug as they meet in Mumbai0:19

Modi and Macron share a hug as they meet in Mumbai

Raveena Tandon Defies Time With Her Youthful Glow1:21

Raveena Tandon Defies Time With Her Youthful Glow

Rajpal Yadav walks out of Tihar Jail2:15

Rajpal Yadav walks out of Tihar Jail

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO