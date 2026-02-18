T20 World Cup: Who Will India Face In Super 8s?

Team India gears up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage, facing South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies in a quest for a semifinal spot.

IMAGE: India became the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super 8s. Photograph: BCCI/X

Team India after leading Group A is all set for the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where they will face South Africa, Zimbabwe, and two-time champions West Indies.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India became the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super 8s after a commanding 61-run win over Pakistan at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15.

They are in fine form, winning all three of their group matches so far. Their final Group A game against the Netherlands is scheduled on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India vs South Africa: February 22 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7:00 PM IST. A thrilling rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

February 22 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7:00 PM IST. A thrilling rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final. India vs Zimbabwe: February 26 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

February 26 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India vs West Indies: March 1 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

