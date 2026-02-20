HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for 3-match ODI series

February 20, 2026 20:13 IST

Pakistan will tour Bangladesh in March for a three-match ODI series in Dhaka as part of preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The Pakistan cricket team will tour Bangladesh next month to play a three-match One-Day International series as part of its preparations for the 2027 50-over World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday that the matches would be played on March 11, 13 and 15 at the Shera Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

 

Key Points

  • Pakistan will square off with Bangladesh in an ODI series in Dhaka next month.
  • The series is part of Pakistan's preparation for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.
  • Pakistan last toured Bangladesh in July 2025 for a T20I series which they lost.
Pakistan last toured Bangladesh in July 2025 for a T20I series which they lost.

Pakistan are also due to tour Bangladesh this year for a two-Test series which is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be jointly hosted by three African nations -- South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November.

