News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia rest Cummins for Zimbabwe, NZ ODI series

Australia rest Cummins for Zimbabwe, NZ ODI series

July 18, 2022 07:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins will be ‘managed through a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation for the upcoming summer’ and miss the six matches in North Queensland. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Test skipper Pat Cummins has been rested for Australia's One-Day International series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in August and September, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

 

The fast bowler will be "managed through a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation for the upcoming summer" and miss the six matches in North Queensland, according to a statement from CA.

Batsman Travis Head will also skip the series as his partner is expecting their first child, but spinner Adam Zampa, all-rounder Ashton Agar and paceman Sean Abbott all return to the squad.

Abbott, who fractured his finger in the nets on the recent tour of Sri Lanka, will form an imposing pace unit with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Captain Aaron Finch will lead an equally strong batting line-up also featuring the talents of David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell.

Australia play three ODIs against Zimbabwe in Townsville from August 28 before taking on the top ranked Black Caps in three day-nighters in Cairns from September 6.

The squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Virat Kohli's dismal form continues
Virat Kohli's dismal form continues
Pant, Hardik power India to series win over England
Pant, Hardik power India to series win over England
My body is fine, bowling without trouble: Hardik
My body is fine, bowling without trouble: Hardik
'If chemistry's right, magic can happen'
'If chemistry's right, magic can happen'
PIX: Cheptegei, Tola, Andersen steal the limelight
PIX: Cheptegei, Tola, Andersen steal the limelight
What Rohit said about India's series win against Eng
What Rohit said about India's series win against Eng
Virat Kohli's dismal form continues
Virat Kohli's dismal form continues

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

'If chemistry's right, magic can happen'

'If chemistry's right, magic can happen'

What Rohit said about India's series win against Eng

What Rohit said about India's series win against Eng

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances